Kartik Aaryan Fans Break Barricade, Fall On Each Other At Event To Meet Star

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was in shock after he saw fans breaking the barricade and falling on each other after he went to greet them.

The incident was shared by a celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, where Kartik made his entry at the event and paused to shake hands with some of his fans.

In the clip, the 'Dhamaka' star was seen walking on the red carpet while making his way to an awards show held on Sunday. Fans in thousands gathered to catch his glimpse of the actor. He waved and even went on to greet them.

As he went towards the swarm of fans who stood behind the barricade, the crowd broke the barrier to greet him. A concerned Kartik quickly took a step back and asked the security to take care of what happened.

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion' by filmmaker Kabir Khan.

