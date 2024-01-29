Pralhad Joshi Slams K’Taka CM On Reference To President Murmu In Singular

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 29 (IANS) Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for addressing President Droupadi Murmu in the singular during his speech in Kannada.

Siddaramaiah, who was speaking at 'Shoshitara Jagruti Samavesha' (Convention of the Oppressed) organised by Karnataka Exploited Oppressed Caste-Communities Federation and the Karnataka State Backward Castes Federation at Chitradurga on Sunday, said,“The BJP which makes tall claims, did not invite poor Droupadi Murmu, one who belongs to the oppressed class, for the Parliament inauguration. She (mentioned as 'avalu' in singular) was not invited despite being the custodian of the Constitution. The day before, she was not even invited to inaugurate the Ram temple. Then, they keep saying Siddaramaiah is anti-Hindu. I am not against anybody. I am pro-humanity.”

Slamming Siddaramaiah for addressing the President in the singular, Joshi said,“Mr Siddaramaiah, you came to power chanting the phrases of Ahinda, nari shakthi. Is this the respect you give to a woman President who hails from the tribal community?”

Taking to social media, Joshi stated,“Dear Siddaramaiah, I seriously don't understand what's gotten into you and your party! You have time and again proven that you have utmost disregard for the Constitution and those who represent it, holding supreme positions. Addressing the President and that, too, a woman in singular is extremely disgraceful. This coming from a law student like you is even more shocking and disappointing. Either education has escaped you or you are becoming senile. I wonder which it is! Neither age nor experience are reflected in your words and actions!”

Further attacking Siddaramaiah, Joshi stated, there seems to be a competition to issue humiliating remarks against the First Citizen of the country in the Congress party. It was Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury then and it is now your (Siddaramaiah) turn, he stated.

“Not only was this, very recently, a group of your alliance partners were prohibited from the proceedings of the Parliament for making a mockery of the Vice President. Now, you address the President in singular terms. Is this your culture and decency?” Joshi stated.

“Watch your tongue. This arrogance and obstinacy will only result in the extinction of your party. CM Siddaramaiah who quotes the Constitution at every stage, should take back his words and accept the mistake. This irresponsible behaviour is dangerous to democracy,” Joshi claimed.

After the controversy erupted, Siddaramaiah said that he was sad over the development.

“The respected President also hails from the oppressed class like me. I have great respect for her. I should not have made references to her in singulars. It happened accidentally, while addressing the gathering,” he maintained.

