Intermediary nations convey new offer to Israel, Hamas for ceasefire in exchange for Israeli captives

(MENAFN) A recent proposal has emerged, reportedly directed towards both Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, suggesting a four-month ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of all Israeli captives. The proposal was conveyed by intermediary nations, as indicated by Egyptian officials cited in a report by a US-based news outlet.



According to the proposal, an initial six-week cessation of hostilities is proposed, primarily aimed at facilitating the release of Israeli captives requiring urgent medical attention, including vulnerable demographics such as children, women, and the elderly. In return, Israel is urged to release a substantial number of Palestinian prisoners and to augment humanitarian assistance to Gaza.



The subsequent phase of the proposal outlines Hamas's commitment to release Israeli female prisoner soldiers, followed by their male counterparts, and to facilitate the transfer of deceased individuals' remains from Gaza to Israel.



Additionally, the proposal includes Hamas's request for international assurances, notably from the United States, to underpin the agreement. The timing of the proposal coincides with anticipated discussions in Paris over the weekend involving CIA Director William Burns, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister, and intelligence officials from Egypt and Israel.



Reports from U.S. media suggest President Joe Biden's decision to dispatch Burns to negotiate a ceasefire and orchestrate a comprehensive prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel. Notably, Hamas is purportedly detaining approximately 136 Israeli hostages following its cross-border incursion on October 7th.

