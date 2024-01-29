2 reserve brigades of Israeli military withdraw from Gaza

(MENAFN) Reports from Israeli media on Sunday indicate that two reserve brigades of the Israeli army have been withdrawn from the Gaza Strip.



An Israeli public broadcaster revealed that the 4th and 55th Brigades concluded their mission in the Palestinian enclave, though there has been no official comment from the Palestinian resistance group Hamas regarding this development. This withdrawal follows the removal of the 7107th Combat Engineering Battalion from Gaza on Saturday and the prior withdrawal of the 36th division two weeks ago.



Details about the total number of Israeli forces currently present in the Gaza Strip remain unavailable. The backdrop to these movements is the ongoing conflict, with Israel launching attacks on Gaza in response to a cross-border assault by Hamas. Tel Aviv claims that nearly 1,200 people have been killed as a result.



Notably, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a provisional ruling on Friday, instructing Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza. Despite this, Israel has continued its offensive, resulting in significant casualties, with Palestinian health authorities reporting at least 26,422 deaths, predominantly among women and children, and 65,087 injuries since October 7.



The humanitarian impact of the Israeli offensive is stark, as 85 percent of Gaza's population has been internally displaced. Additionally, there are acute shortages of essential resources such as food, clean water, and medicine. The United Nations reports that 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed. This paints a distressing picture of the challenges faced by the people of Gaza amid the ongoing conflict.

