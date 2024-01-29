Fuel tanker prices increase amid Red Sea crisis

(MENAFN) As tensions escalate in the Red Sea and Suez Canal due to continuous disruptions caused by Houthi rebel attacks, the cost of shipping fuel by sea has surged to unprecedented levels, exceeding USD100,000 a day in some instances, according to a report by Bloomberg. Data from the Baltic Exchange in London reveals a 3 percent surge in the price of shipping oil and refined products from the Middle East to Japan on Thursday alone, reaching USD101,000 a day—marking the highest cost for this specific route since 2020.



Similar trends are observed for vessels transporting fuel from the Middle East to Europe, with tanker costs on this route ranging between USD97,000 and USD117,000 per day, depending on the ship's size. The disruptions are primarily attributed to attacks and hijackings by Houthi rebels, who control a significant portion of Yemen. The rebels claim these actions are in solidarity with the Palestinians.



Despite the deployment of a naval task force by the United States and its allies to safeguard shipping in the region, many freight companies have opted to avoid the waterway altogether, choosing the longer and more expensive route around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa. This strategic shift has further intensified the challenges faced by the shipping industry.



The Red Sea crisis is having a profound impact on global trade, as the Suez Canal plays a pivotal role in facilitating approximately 15 percent of the world's trade. With the surge in shipping costs, businesses are grappling with significant economic implications. A report by the Wall Street Journal, citing data from Drewry Shipping Consultants, indicates a 23 percent jump in the average worldwide cost of shipping a 40-foot container to percent3,777 in the week ending January 18. This figure represents more than double the cost recorded just a month earlier.



As the maritime industry navigates through these challenges, the repercussions of the Red Sea crisis reverberate across global supply chains, emphasizing the need for strategic solutions to mitigate the economic fallout and ensure the stability of international trade routes.





MENAFN29012024000045015687ID1107779739