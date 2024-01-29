Arab League schedules emergency meeting to address ICJ ruling on Gaza war

(MENAFN) The Arab League has scheduled an emergency meeting to address a recent provisional ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip. At the request of Palestine, the meeting will assemble permanent delegates to formulate a unified Arab stance regarding the ICJ's decision, as stated by Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki.



South Africa initiated legal proceedings against Israel at the ICJ on December 29, accusing it of genocide against Palestinians during a lethal offensive on Gaza following a Hamas attack on October 7. The UN court, on Friday, deemed South Africa's allegations against Israel plausible and issued an interim order directing Israel to cease impeding aid deliveries into Gaza and enhance the humanitarian situation.



Despite the ICJ's provisional ruling, Israel has persisted in its military operations in the Gaza Strip. Palestinian health authorities report significant casualties, with at least 26,422 Palestinians killed, predominantly women and children, and 65,087 others injured since October 7.



The Israeli offensive has resulted in profound humanitarian consequences, with 85 percent of Gaza's population displaced internally. There are acute shortages of essential resources such as food, clean water, and medicine. Moreover, the United Nations reports that 60 percent of Gaza's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed due to the conflict, further exacerbating the crisis.

