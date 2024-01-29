Gaza health ministry reports 165 deaths, 290 injuries in past 24 hours

(MENAFN) According to the Health Ministry in the besieged Gaza Strip, the past 24 hours have witnessed a devastating toll, with at least 165 Palestinians losing their lives and 290 others sustaining injuries. The ongoing assault by Israel on the densely populated enclave has intensified, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis in the region.



“The Israeli occupation committed 19 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 165 martyrs and 290 injured during the past 24 hours,” the ministry stated in a declaration.



“Many people are still trapped under rubble as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it further mentioned.



Despite the provisional ruling by the International Court of Justice, Israel has persisted in its offensive against Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 26,422 Palestinians, primarily women and children, and the injury of 65,087 others since October 7, as reported by Palestinian health authorities.



The Israeli military campaign has triggered a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with 85 percent of the population now internally displaced. The region faces acute shortages of essential resources such as food, clean water, and medicine, exacerbating the suffering of civilians.



Additionally, the United Nations estimates that 60 percent of Gaza's infrastructure has been either damaged or completely destroyed due to the ongoing conflict. The relentless assault has plunged Gaza into a state of devastation, leaving its inhabitants in urgent need of aid and assistance from the international community.

