US considers option of slowing down arms deliveries to Israel

(MENAFN) the US is considering the option of slowing down arms deliveries to Israel, according to a report published on Sunday.



This move aims to exert pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to reduce its assault on the Gaza Strip.



A US news outlet quoted sources involving 3 acting US officials and a previous one who stated that "the Pentagon has been reviewing what weaponry Israel has requested that could be used as leverage."



"The sources said Israeli officials continue to ask the administration for more weapons, including large aerial bombs, ammunition and air defenses," the news agency noted.



"The US is considering slowing or pausing the deliveries in the hope that doing so will prod the Israelis to take action, such as opening humanitarian corridors to provide more aid to Palestinian civilians," it further mentioned.



Despite a provisional ruling issued on Friday by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), instructing Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, the Israeli military continued its assault on the coastal enclave. According to Palestinian health authorities, the ongoing onslaught has resulted in the deaths of at least 26,422 Palestinians, with a majority being women and children, and 65,087 others sustaining injuries since October 7.



The Israeli offensive has caused 85 percent of Gaza's population to become internally displaced, exacerbating acute shortages of essential resources such as food, clean water, and medicine. Additionally, the United Nations reports that 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or completely destroyed due to the conflict.



