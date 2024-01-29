IEA anticipates significant surge in Russian gas

(MENAFN) The International Energy Agency (IEA) anticipates a significant 4 percent increase in Russian gas production in 2023, according to its recently published Gas Market Report. The Paris-based energy watchdog projects Russian gas output to reach 640 billion cubic meters (bcm) this year, a slight decline from the 2022 level of 5 percent. However, the forecast for 2023 suggests a rebound, with production expected to surpass 664 bcm. Additionally, the IEA anticipates a 2 percent rise in Russia's domestic gas consumption, reaching 503 bcm this year.



The IEA's projections align with Russia's own calculations, as announced by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak earlier this month. Novak reported a 5.5 percent decrease in gas production for the previous year, amounting to 636.7 bcm, with pipeline gas exports totaling 91.4 bcm.



Looking ahead, the IEA foresees Russia's gas exports remaining close to 2023 levels throughout 2024. The report indicates that global gas production is poised to grow by approximately 3 percent in the current year, emphasizing that supply will remain tight. After experiencing a 1.5 percent decline in 2022, global gas demand is projected to rebound with a 2.5 percent increase, equivalent to approximately 100 bcm. However, this demand is expected to stay below the pre-energy crisis levels observed in 2021.



Keisuke Sadamori, Director of Energy Markets and Security at the IEA, commented on the report, stating, "The global gas market is entering a new period as the world gradually emerges from an energy crisis that had profound impacts on both the supply and demand sides." The forecasted shifts in the gas market underline the ongoing evolution of global energy dynamics and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.





MENAFN29012024000045015687ID1107779734