EU willing to ruin Hungary`s economy in support to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of tensions, the European Union (EU) is reportedly considering drastic measures, including cutting off all funding to Hungary, if Prime Minister Viktor Orban persists in blocking financial aid to Ukraine, according to a strategy document obtained by the Financial Times. Hungary recently vetoed an additional EUR50 billion (USD55 billion) in European Union funding for Ukraine, with Orban expressing a firm stance against any future financial assistance at an emergency summit last week.



The European Union's response, as outlined in the document, involves intentionally targeting Hungary's economic vulnerabilities to inflict harm on "jobs and growth." The strategy aims to jeopardize Hungary's currency, undermine investor confidence in Budapest, and create economic pressure to compel a shift in Orban's position.



The document reportedly suggests that if no agreement is reached at the upcoming February 1 summit, other European Union leaders would publicly declare their inability to provide European Union funds to Hungary due to the "unconstructive behavior" of Prime Minister Orban. The potential absence of these funds could have cascading effects, with financial markets and international companies becoming less inclined to invest in Hungary, leading to an increase in the cost of funding for the public deficit and a decline in the country's currency.



The reported plan has garnered support from several European Union member states, with one diplomat characterizing it as a form of "blackmail." The stakes are deemed high, given the potential economic repercussions for Hungary.



Hungarian European Union Minister Janos Boka responded to the situation by stating that he is not aware of any financial threats but affirmed that Hungary would not "give in to pressure." As the European Union grapples with internal discord over Ukraine aid, the prospect of economic sanctions against Hungary adds a new dimension to the ongoing diplomatic challenges within the bloc. The outcome of the upcoming summit on February 1 will likely have far-reaching implications for European Union-Hungary relations and broader considerations of solidarity and cooperation within the European Union.



