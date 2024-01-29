Pro-Palestinian Protestors rally in Manchester against Israel’s actions in Gaza

(MENAFN) A significant gathering occurred in northwestern England over the weekend to voice opposition to Israel's military actions in Gaza. Participants congregated at Platt Fields Park in Manchester to stage a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. They prominently displayed Palestinian flags and vocalized pro-Palestinian chants, advocating for "Free Palestine," an immediate "Cease-fire now" and "End Apartheid."



Criticism was directed towards the British government for its perceived support of Israel, with calls for people to join a boycott against companies linked to Israeli attacks in Gaza.



The protesters not only carried signs with slogans like "Stop the killing" but also displayed South Africa's flag. This was in response to South Africa's decision to initiate legal proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague on December 29. The case accuses Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians during a deadly Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, which followed an attack by Hamas on October 7.



In a significant development, on Friday, the UN court found South Africa's assertion of Israeli genocide against Palestinians to be plausible. The court issued an interim order urging Israel to halt obstruction of aid deliveries into Gaza and to address the dire humanitarian situation.



Subsequently, the crowd proceeded to march towards the Mechanics Institute building, where a panel discussion took place. The discussion was attended by Palestinians who had tragically lost family members during Israeli attacks in the besieged enclave.



