3 nations declare immediate withdrawal from ECOWAS bloc

(MENAFN) Three neighboring countries in the restive Sahel region jointly declared their immediate withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday, citing the bloc's perceived subservience to "foreign powers."



Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger attributed their exit to the regional bloc's departure from its original founding principles.



The announcement created ripples throughout the 15-member ECOWAS, raising concerns about the potential exacerbation of political and economic instability in the already fragile Sahel region.



As founding members of ECOWAS since its inception in 1975, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger expressed profound dissatisfaction with the current direction of the bloc.



Initially established to promote economic integration and cooperation among West African states, ECOWAS has faced criticism for its perceived deviation from its core objectives.



The withdrawal statement highlighted several grievances, including ECOWAS' perceived "lack of concrete support in the fight against terrorism" and its imposition of sanctions on Mali's military rulers.



The three nations declare that ECOWAS has drifted from its initial aims of "economic development, social progress and cultural integration" and is currently being "manipulated by external forces."

