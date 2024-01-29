Drone attack on US outpost in Jordan kills 3 troops, injures over 30

(MENAFN) Three US Army soldiers lost their lives, and more than 30 service members sustained injuries in a drone attack overnight on a small US outpost in Jordan, according to US officials speaking to a US-based news agency. This incident marks the first instance of US troops being killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the Gaza war commenced.



President Joe Biden, addressing a gathering in South Carolina, stated, "We shall respond," in response to the attack.



The killing of three Americans at Tower 22 in Jordan, situated near the border with Syria, signifies a significant escalation amid an already-tenuous situation in the Middle East. Officials have indicated that the drone responsible for the attack was launched by Iran-backed militants and appeared to originate from Syria. Efforts are underway to ascertain the specific militia group responsible for the assault.



The US Central Command released a statement on Sunday confirming that three service members were killed and at least 34 others were injured in a one-way drone attack that “impacted at a base in northeast Jordan.” According to CENTCOM, eight of the injured service members were evacuated for higher-level medical care.



Two US officials have indicated that the number of wounded is anticipated to increase as service members seek treatment for symptoms consistent with traumatic brain injury. This development suggests that the full extent of injuries resulting from the drone attack may not yet be fully known or accounted for.



On Sunday, Biden pledged to hold those behind the attack “to account,” adding that while proofs are still being collected, “We know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.”



“These service members embodied the very best of our nation: Unwavering in their bravery. Unflinching in their duty. Unbending in their commitment to our country — risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans, and our allies and partners with whom we stand in the fight against terrorism. … [H]ave no doubt – we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing.”

