(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intraocular Lens (IOL) Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
'Intraocular Lens (IOL) Pipeline Report' provides comprehensive information about the Intraocular Lens (IOL) pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress. Intraocular lens is an artificial lens made of plastic, silicone, acrylic or other material that is implanted inside the eye during cataract surgery.
The scope of this report includes comprehensive coverage of the Intraocular Lens (IOL) segment that is currently under development. The report offers an in-depth examination of major pipeline products, encompassing product descriptions, licensing and collaboration details, and various developmental activities.
Additionally, it provides a thorough review of the key players actively participating in the development of Intraocular Lens (IOL) technology and presents a comprehensive list of their respective pipeline projects. The coverage extends to pipeline products at various stages of development, ranging from the Early Development phase to the Approved/Issued stage.
Furthermore, the report offers crucial clinical trial data pertaining to ongoing trials specific to pipeline products and highlights recent developments within the segment/industry.
Reasons to Buy
Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage Identify and understand important and diverse types of Intraocular Lens (IOL) under development Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Intraocular Lens (IOL) Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Intraocular Lens (IOL) - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Intraocular Lens (IOL) - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 Intraocular Lens (IOL) - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 Intraocular Lens (IOL) - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 Intraocular Lens (IOL) - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.6 Intraocular Lens (IOL) - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Intraocular Lens (IOL) - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Intraocular Lens (IOL) Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Intraocular Lens (IOL) - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Intraocular Lens (IOL) Companies and Product Overview
6 Intraocular Lens (IOL)- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Adaptilens LLC Adoptics AG (Inactive) AkkoLens International BV Alcon Inc Anew Optics, Inc. Atia Vision Inc Bausch & Lomb Inc Care Group CEYEBER Corp Clarvista Medical Inc ClearSight LLC Cord LLC Elenza, Inc. Emmetrope Incorporated EyeKon Medical Inc ForSight Vision6 Inc Gaush Meditech Ltd Henan Universe Intraocular Lens Development Co Ltd Hoya Surgical Optics Inc Innovia LLC Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision Inc LensGen Inc London Eye Hospital Medicontur Medical Engineering Ltd Meir Medical Center Morcher Gmbh Nayam Innovations Pvt Ltd Nidek Co Ltd Northwestern University NuLens Ltd. (Inactive) Ocumetics Technology Corp PhysIOL SA PowerVision Inc Presbeasy Rayner Intraocular Lenses Ltd Sav-Iol SA Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co Ltd STAAR Surgical Company Strathspey Crown LLC Tianjin Century Kangtai Biomedical Engineering Co Ltd Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology University of East Anglia University of Rochester University of Tampere VA St. Louis Health Care System Visidome Ltd Visioneering Technologies Inc VisusNano Labs Voptica SL VSY Biotechnology BV Washington University in St Louis Xend Xi'an Eyedele Medical Technology Co Ltd Z Lens LLC
