Introducing Koosh Living: Residential Rental Developments By BSD Capital

- Guy Levintin, CFO and Co-CEO of BSD CapitalDANIA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BSD Capital, a leading real estate investment firm specializing in value-add properties and development opportunities, is proud to announce the launch of its latest venture, Koosh Living , which is set to revolutionize the residential rental landscape with its commitment to affordable luxury and innovative floor plans.BSD Capital has a rich history of excellence in the real estate industry, with portfolio properties ranging from residential, to hospitality and commercial. As a prominent investment firm, BSD Capital has consistently delivered exceptional value to its stakeholders. With Koosh Living, BSD Capital aims to extend its legacy of success by introducing a unique concept that combines affordability and luxury with modern, in-demand amenities.Koosh Living's mission is to provide modernly designed, well appointed living spaces directly embedded in the local community without compromising on affordability. Each Koosh Living property features commercial and retail space on the ground floor, offering residents quick and easy access to services, dining, and more. Koosh Living properties are also located close to retail shopping centers creating accessible, walkable, micro-communities at each development."Our vision for Koosh Living is to redefine what it means to live in affordable luxury. We understand that people want more than just a place to live; they want a place to call home. Koosh Living is our response to this need," said Guy Levintin, CFO and Co-CEO of BSD Capital. COO and Co-CEO of BSD Capital, Sharon Sharaby, stated“Koosh Living is our commitment to making affordable luxury a reality for all, creating communities that inspire and thrive."Koosh Living properties offer high-quality living spaces at prices that are inline with the community they're developed within so residents can enjoy luxurious amenities without the hefty price tag. Koosh Living is committed to fostering a sense of community among its residents, so amenities like co-working spaces, community centers, fitness centers are all part of the Koosh Living experience.In addition to the modern design of the buildings and individual units, BSD Capital's commitment to sustainability is reflected in every Koosh Living property including energy-efficient appliances and eco-friendly building processes.BSD Capital's track record of success and its dedication to innovation make Koosh Living a brand to watch in the residential rental market. The launch of Koosh Living marks a significant milestone for BSD Capital as it expands its portfolio and continues to set industry standards.To learn more about Koosh Living and explore available rental opportunities, please visit KooshLiving.About BSD Capital:BSD Capital is a leading real estate investment firm specializing in value-add properties and development opportunities. With a focus on innovation and community development, BSD Capital has established itself as a prominent player in the commercial and residential real estate industry. Learn more at BSD.

