CPI(M) Promises Bigger Participation In 2Nd Phase Of Rahul's Yatra In Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 29 (IANS) As now it is almost certain that Trinamool Congress will not be participating in the Congress' second phase of Nyay Yatra within the territory of West Bengal starting with Malda district from January 31, the CPI(M) leadership has promised bigger and more heavyweight participation in that programme of the country's oldest national party.

The Nyay Yatra, on Monday, entered Bihar and from Wednesday it will start its second phase in West Bengal from Malda district. CPI(M) insiders said that while there was participation from the party's district-level leadership at the rally at Jalpaiguri and Siliguri towns led by Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, in the second phase there will be participation from the party's central-level leadership, including politburo and central committee.

As of now, the participation of the CPI(M) politburo member and the party's state secretary in West Bengal Md Salim and the CPI(M) central committee member Dr Sujan Chakraborty in the second phases of Nyay Yatra is also confirmed. Congress leadership has specially invited the most prominent youth face in CPI(M) and the state president of party's youth wing Minakshi Mukherjee to specially mark her presence at the rally.

Mukherjee will also participate in Nyay Yatra's second phase, said sources.

Meanwhile, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee having already made clear that Trinamool Congress will go alone in the state in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election, the CPI(M) leadership wants to begin the seat-sharing talks with Congress now at the earliest.

“On one hand, the Bihar Chief Minister has officially JD(U)'s broken away from the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc. Although Mamata Banerjee has not made any similar breakup announcement with the bloc, she has made her intentions clear of going alone in West Bengal. So this is the right time to start mutual seat- sharing talks with Congress and we will appeal to the Congress leadership to start the process at the earliest,” said a central committee member of the party.

--IANS

src/dpb