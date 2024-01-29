               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Two Killed In LPG Cylinder Blast In K’Taka


1/29/2024 3:15:16 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 29 (IANS) Two persons were killed and three others seriously injured in an LPG gas cylinder explosion in Belagavi city of Karnataka on Monday.

The incident took place in an apartment in Basavanagalli locality in the city.

The deceased are identified as 80-year-old Kamakshi Bhat and 27-year-old Hemanth Bhat. The deceased hailed from Udupi district in the state.

The other three, who were in the flat, also sustained serious injuries. The condition of two among them is critical and were being treated at a private hospital.

Khadebazar police have registered a case in this regard.

The police are yet to ascertain how the mishap occurred.

