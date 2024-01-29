Investigations And White-Collar Specialist Mark Hunting Joins Bracewell's Disputes Team In London

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2024) - Bracewell (UK) LLP announced today that Mark Hunting has joined the firm's disputes team as a partner in the London office. Hunting is a qualified solicitor-advocate specializing in internal and external investigations, contentious and non-contentious criminal and regulatory matters and associated civil litigation. He joins Bracewell from bp PLC, where he was most recently managing counsel - competition and regulatory compliance.

"I am excited to welcome Mark to the firm and the London office," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp . "His broad experience in white-collar and regulatory matters complements our London disputes team and expands the international reach of our firmwide government enforcement and investigations practice."

Hunting advises companies and corporate executives on business-related criminal and regulatory matters, including money laundering, bribery and corruption, financial and trade sanctions and export controls, corporate investigations, health and safety, and financial institution trading regulations. He also advises on internal investigations, related mass tort litigation and government enforcement actions. Hunting was a member of the in-house legal team at bp PLC from June 2016 to May 2023, serving as managing counsel - competition and regulatory compliance from July 2020 to May 2023. In that role, he advised the global bp group on all compliance, regulatory, investigations and enforcement matters.

"Government and regulatory investigations are frequently multi-jurisdictional. Mark's arrival and expertise in the UK will strengthen the firm's ability to advise clients on issues involving both US and UK regulators," said Jason Fox , managing partner of the London office.

Bracewell occupies a unique position in the London legal market as the only London office of an international law firm focused exclusively on the energy industry. The London office ranks among an elite group of law firms specializing in the oil and gas sector (Band 1, UK-wide Energy and Natural Resources: Oil & Gas, Chambers UK, 2024), and was named one of the top 12 firms in the UK for energy and renewables in The Times' 2024 Best Law Firms List. The London disputes practice is closely aligned with the transactional practice in London, advising on international arbitration and litigation arising from a broad range energy projects and transactions around the world.

"Bracewell stands out for its focus and reputation in advising stakeholders on a diverse range of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors. That, combined with the firm's market-leading government enforcement and investigations practice in the US, is a unique and exciting opportunity to build a practice in the UK," said Hunting.

Hunting graduated with a MA from the University of Cambridge in 2008, having read Law as his undergraduate degree. Hunting began his legal career as an associate at Hogan Lovells from August 2009 to November 2014 and as a senior associate at Ropes & Gray from November 2014 to October 2016. From 2009 to 2019, he served as a magistrate judge for North London.

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

###

Contact :

Karen Levin

T: + 44 (0) 77 25210152

E: ...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Bracewell