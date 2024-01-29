Azerbaijan To Be Represented At World Organization Of Scout Movement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan will be represented at the meeting of the general secretaries of national scout organisations in the European Region of the World Organisation of the Scout Movement. According to Azernews , General Secretary of the Azerbaijan Scouts Association, Ulvi Mammadov, will represent our country at the international event to be held in the United Kingdom on February 9-11.

The General Secretaries Network meeting, which will take place at Gilwell Park, an iconic and important venue for Scouting in East London, aims to bring together general secretaries from each member organisation to share experiences, present new and innovative solutions to common problems, and discuss relevant topics.

Also, a high-level event that allows for new partnerships and discussions on the main trends in Scouting management at the national level, as part of the European project "Earth Tribe" from 2023, some of the opportunities for the organisation of traditional and sustainable events, sustainability in national management, and funding for green policies organised under the theme of "Sustainability" with the intention of exploring relevant topics.

It should be noted that from 2000 to October 2023, the Azerbaijan Scouts Association operated in the Eurasian Region of the World Scout Movement, a huge organisation uniting 60 million young people. It has been a member of the European Region since October 2023.

U. Mammadov has been working as the general secretary of the said organisation since May 2021. He has represented our country and the organisation he belongs to in a number of European and Arab countries. He is the executor of several large local and international projects.

The Azerbaijan Scouts Association, whose main goal is to help educate the youth of their country and form patriotic, perfect, and worthy citizens of Azerbaijan, was founded on October 11, 1997, and on August 20, 2000, it was accepted as a full member of the World Scout Movement Organisation. ASA has established its activities according to the purpose, principles, laws, and regulations of the World Organisation of the Scout Movement. In addition, during scout camps, scouts learn how to get out of unusual situations, such as mountaineering, etc. They also learn how to use the modern equipment of such sports fields and provide first aid to the injured.