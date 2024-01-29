Azerbaijan To Be Represented At World Organization Of Scout Movement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan will be represented at the meeting of the general
secretaries of national scout organisations in the European Region
of the World Organisation of the Scout Movement. According to Azernews , General Secretary of the Azerbaijan
Scouts Association, Ulvi Mammadov, will represent our country at
the international event to be held in the United Kingdom on
February 9-11.
The General Secretaries Network meeting, which will take place
at Gilwell Park, an iconic and important venue for Scouting in East
London, aims to bring together general secretaries from each member
organisation to share experiences, present new and innovative
solutions to common problems, and discuss relevant topics.
Also, a high-level event that allows for new partnerships and
discussions on the main trends in Scouting management at the
national level, as part of the European project "Earth Tribe" from
2023, some of the opportunities for the organisation of traditional
and sustainable events, sustainability in national management, and
funding for green policies organised under the theme of
"Sustainability" with the intention of exploring relevant
topics.
It should be noted that from 2000 to October 2023, the
Azerbaijan Scouts Association operated in the Eurasian Region of
the World Scout Movement, a huge organisation uniting 60 million
young people. It has been a member of the European Region since
October 2023.
U. Mammadov has been working as the general secretary of the
said organisation since May 2021. He has represented our country
and the organisation he belongs to in a number of European and Arab
countries. He is the executor of several large local and
international projects.
The Azerbaijan Scouts Association, whose main goal is to help
educate the youth of their country and form patriotic, perfect, and
worthy citizens of Azerbaijan, was founded on October 11, 1997, and
on August 20, 2000, it was accepted as a full member of the World
Scout Movement Organisation. ASA has established its activities
according to the purpose, principles, laws, and regulations of the
World Organisation of the Scout Movement. In addition, during scout
camps, scouts learn how to get out of unusual situations, such as
mountaineering, etc. They also learn how to use the modern
equipment of such sports fields and provide first aid to the
injured.
