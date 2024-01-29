Azerbaijan Urges Armenia To Stop Work On Amuldag Gold Mine

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The Public Council under the Ministry of Ecology of Azerbaijan
urged Armenia to stop work on the Amuldag gold mine, Azernews reports.
"We urge the Armenian government and companies engaged in gold
mining at the Amuldag gold deposit to immediately stop work, the
exploitation of which is carried out without taking into account
any environmental norms," said Amin Mammadov, chairman of the
Public Council under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources
of Azerbaijan.
"Since Armenia expressed its desire to build a plant on the
border with Nakhchivan on the side of Arazdeyen village last June,
several statements have been made. An open letter was sent to
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in this regard.
We consider the protest of civil society organisations and
eco-activists in Armenia that the exploitation of the Amuldagh mine
poses a serious threat to biodiversity and water resources
commendable. Last June, we made several statements that Armenia
wants to build a factory on the border with Nakhchivan in the
direction of the village of Arazdeyen.
Unfortunately, there was no reaction from the Armenian civil
society. Now more than 100 civil societies and eco-activists in
Armenia have made statements about the Amuldagh gold mine and its
consequences. As a result of this activity, heavy metals are
discharged into the Bargushad River and pollute the Araz River
through the Hakari River.
Unfortunately, foreign companies act as investors here,"
Mammadov added.
It should be noted that the Amuldag deposit is located 13
kilometres away from Istisu, a deposit of natural mineral water.
Exploitation of the deposit causes destructive damage to the
mineral springs of Istisu.
The deposit is also located in the area between the Arpachay and
Bazarchay rivers. Both rivers flow through Azerbaijan and into the
Araz River. The use of toxic substances, which have been banned for
a long time and are highly dangerous for the environment, in the
exploitation of the Amuldag field destroys nature and leads to
acidification of river waters and water poisoning. In addition to
the fact that gold mining pollutes the waters of this river, it
also hurts the ecosystem of Lake Goycha, located near this
area.
At the same time, this industry also poses a serious threat to
the Caspian Sea basin. Flowing through the territory of the
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, the Arpachay River
and the Bazarchay River flow into the Araz River and, from there,
into the Caspian Sea. Thus, the exploitation of the field causes
serious environmental damage not only to Azerbaijan but also to
Iran and other Caspian countries.
MENAFN29012024000195011045ID1107779660
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.