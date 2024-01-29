               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Troops Shell Community In Sumy Region With Mortars In Morning


1/29/2024 3:08:49 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, Russian troops fired mortars at a community in the Sumy region, near the border.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"In the morning, the Russians fired on the Druzhbivka community. Two explosions from a mortar were recorded," the post reads.

Read also: Enemy shells Sumy region 28 times on Sunday

As reported, on Sunday, January 28, Russian troops fired 28 times at the border communities of the Sumy region, with a total of 267 explosions.

MENAFN29012024000193011044ID1107779659

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search