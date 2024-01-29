Russian Troops Shell Community In Sumy Region With Mortars In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, Russian troops fired mortars at a community in the Sumy region, near the border.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"In the morning, the Russians fired on the Druzhbivka community. Two explosions from a mortar were recorded," the post reads.
As reported, on Sunday, January 28, Russian troops fired 28 times at the border communities of the Sumy region, with a total of 267 explosions.
