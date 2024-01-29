Ukrainian Armed Forces Destroy Two Russian Strongholds In Zaporizhzhia Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia direction, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian strongholds.

The command of the Special Operations Forces reported this on Facebook and posted a video, Ukrinform reported.

Operators of one of the Special Operations Forces units, while conducting reconnaissance in the Zaporizhzhia direction, discovered two strongholds of the Russian army, the destruction of which was necessary to improve the tactical situation.

The enemy targets were hit by strike UAVs.

As a result of accurate work, the strongholds, along with heavy equipment and enemy personnel, were destroyed.

"Finally, to remind the occupiers once again that this is Ukrainian land and they are not here for long, the operators used a drone to set a blue and yellow flag in place of the destroyed enemy strongholds," the command of the Armed Forces emphasized.

