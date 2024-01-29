Russia Keeps Two Missile Carriers With Eight Kalibrs In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 29, Russia has five ships in the Black Sea, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers equipped with eight missiles.
The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
There is one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov, with no missile carriers.
In the Mediterranean, Russia has two ships, including one Kalibr carrier, with a total volley of up to eight missiles.
As reported, Oleksiy Neizhpapa, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, named two goals of the war against Russia at sea: to prevent the Russian Navy from attacking Ukraine and to ensure access to Ukrainian ports for ships.
