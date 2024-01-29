Russia Keeps Two Missile Carriers With Eight Kalibrs In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 29, Russia has five ships in the Black Sea, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers equipped with eight missiles.

The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

There is one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov, with no missile carriers.

In the Mediterranean, Russia has two ships, including one Kalibr carrier, with a total volley of up to eight missiles.

Russia increases number of missile carriers into four

As reported, Oleksiy Neizhpapa, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, named two goals of the war against Russia at sea: to prevent the Russian Navy from attacking Ukraine and to ensure access to Ukrainian ports for ships.