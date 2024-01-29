Kuwait's Awqaf Ministry Devotes Next Friday Sermon To National Unity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Awqaf (Endowment) and Islamic Affairs announced on Monday that next Friday prayer's sermons would be devoted to talk about national unity and tolerance.

The Ministry's spokesman, Salman Al-Kandari told KUNA that the Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Faisal Al-Gharib, directed officials to make the speech about the concept of national unity and tolerance.

Al-Kandari explained that this directive by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs comes in order to consolidate the concept of tolerance and acceptance of others.

He added that the tolerance that the Kuwaiti society has achieved is derived from following the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of Prophet Mohammad Peace be Upon Him, which leads to supporting national unity and achieving peace and security among society. (end)

