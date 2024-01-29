Kuwait PM Takes Oath As Deputy Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, during the extraordinary parliamentary session on Monday, took the oath as the Deputy of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Prime Minister, as he was performing the swearing in, pledged to respect the Constitution, the State laws, safeguard freedoms, interests and funds of the people of Kuwait, as well as the homeland independence, territorial sanctity and be faithful to His Highness the Amir.

An Amiri Decree issued on Wednesday appointed His Highness the prime minister as the Deputy Amir throughout the period of the latter presence abroad. The Amiri Decree would remain effective until appointing a new Crown Prince.

The Deputy Amir's oath taking is carried out according to Article 63 of the Constitution that states that he swears in before embarking on executing his jurisdictions in an extraordinary session of the National Assembly, as stipulated by the Constitution's Article 60.

In a situation where the parliament cannot convene, the oath-taking is performed in front of His Highness the Amir. (end)

