Brilliant Team QMMF Seals Victory At 24H Dubai

Doha, Qatar: Team QMMF (Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation) by HRT achieved a significant victory in the fiercely competitive Porsche 911 GT3 (992 AM) class during the Hankook 24H Dubai, part of the 24H Series Middle East Trophy Challenge, at the Dubai Autodrome, yesterday.

The significant accomplishment marks a milestone in Qatar's endurance racing history.

The team, consisting of Qatari drivers Abdullah Al Khelaifi, Ghanem Al Ali, Ibrahim Al Abdulghani, and German semi-professional racer Julian Henses, demonstrated their skills by completing 583 laps on the famed 5.4-kilometer track.

Additionally, the team secured a commendable second place overall in the 992 category.

Notably, a week prior to this victory, Team QMMF achieved their first triumph of the season at the Abu Dhabi 6 Hours Challenge held at the Yas Marina Circuit in the UAE, topping in the same class.