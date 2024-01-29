Expo 2023 Doha Holds Symposium To Support Creative Talents

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: Expo 2023 Innovation Centre recently held a symposium to support inventors and innovators under the theme:“Qatar Innovates” in the presence of a host of outstanding secondary school students.

During the event, several students discussed their journey in the world of innovation and the scientific certificates they have obtained, the most prominent innovations they presented and their impact on the community.

Chair of the Expo 2023 Doha scientific and cultural committee Dr. Mohammed Saif Al Kuwari identified invention and innovations as a new and beneficial idea that can be easily made or applied on the ground, serves the social life and national economy, encourages trade and investment, and promotes the values of local and international environment.

Inventors or innovators are those who either translate this idea into a tangible reality or contribute to developing it and ultimately are entitled to apply for obtaining a patent, in addition to a regulatory and legal protection, along with the associated advantages, Al Kuwari added.

Al Kuwari highlighted that inventors should have core elements such as being erudite and indoctrinated in a wide science to help them comprehend the job they are performing, since this job will have a potential impact on the society and serves the humanity, in addition to the creative capability that qualify them for understanding the idea and its dimensions and exploring solution accordingly.

It is important to further care for innovation and scientific research, as well as supply the educational curricula with scientific ideas by all tools and dedicate special spaces for the scientific research and shed the light on the Qatari inventors and their peers from those who reside in Qatar, the country of giving, Al Kuwari noted.

He emphasised that promoting the culture of innovation and invention among young people and students of all educational stages is extremely imperative to achieve progress.