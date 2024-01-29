Serstech Receives Order Of 10,5 MSEK From Singapore

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Serstech today received an order of 10,5 MSEK from its partner Kaiser-SGI in Singapore. The order contains Serstech Arx, the patented SERS kit and Serstech ChemDash software. The order will be delivered and invoiced in March or April 2024.

“This is the third order in thirteen months from the same end-customer and we are honored by their continued trust in Serstech and our products”, says Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor.

This is information that Serstech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 08:45 CET on January 29, 2024.

