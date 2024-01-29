6/2024・Trifork Holding AG – Share-Based Incentive Program 2024

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 29 January 2024



Share-based Incentive Program 2024

Trifork Holding AG (“Trifork”) has granted restricted share units (“ RSUs ”) under the existing employee long-term share-based incentive program (“ ELTIP” ) approved by the Board of Directors in 2021. The first ELTIP 2024 (“ ELTIP 2024a ”) is covering the grant in January 2024 to certain employees of the Trifork Group.

The ELTIP 2024a is based on RSUs and employees participating in the ELTIP 2024a may, subject to certain terms and conditions, be allocated RSUs by converting salary supplements or bonuses. RSUs granted will be subject to graded vesting over a three-year period.

Further details about the ELTIP 2024a are stated below: