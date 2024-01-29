Driving Sustainability: Trends And Technologies In The Waste Collection Vehicle Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allied Market Research_Logo

Waste Collection Vehicle Market Size, Share Report by Loader Type, Vehicle Propulsion: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Waste collection vehicle, also known as garbage collection vehicle, dustbin lorry, bin van, bin lorry, trash truck, is used to collect garbage from various places in the city and dump/transport it to a landfill or a waste management center. This vehicle may differ in size and design country to country, as this is available with separate covered compartments for dry and wet garbage. Some of these vehicles are equipped with hydraulic systems for lifting and dumping the trash in the landfill or at the garbage collection center.

Download Sample Pages -

Increasing amount of waste driven by increasing population and urbanization, growing focus towards effective waste management are some factors expected to drive the global waste collection vehicle market during the forecast period. According to The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, India, per capita waste generation ranges between 0.2 Kg to 0.6 Kg per day in cities with population ranging from 1.0 lakh to 50 lakh. Furthermore, the integrated solid waste management system is also used on a large scale globally. It is basically defined as a strategic method for management of solid wastes, that covers all sources and aspects, covers generation, separation, transfer, sorting, treatment, recovery, and dumping in a prescribed manner.

In addition, the government initiatives towards clean environment are also propelling the demand for waste collection vehicles globally. For instance, EU countries have decided to recycle at least 55% of its municipal waste by 2025, 60% by 2030, and 65% by 2035. These countries also decided to manage the landfill issues by reducing it to 10% or less by 2035. However, slow and no adoption in underdeveloped countries and high capital investment is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Automation in Vehicle Design

With the increasing demand for waste collection and management, the vehicle manufacturers are investing in new-age technologies such as vehicle tracking, IoT, radio-frequency identification to ease the waste collection process. Technoton, European advanced machinery telematics provider, offers garbage truck monitoring system that monitors the garbage level in the vehicle and track locations for garbage loading and unloading. It also helps to control unauthorized dumping of garbage.

Procure Complete Research Report -

Segment Overview

By loader type: The waste collection vehicle market is categorized by loader type; front loaders, rear loaders, automated side loaders, and others. Front loader vehicles are equipped with hydraulic forks on the front to lift up the garbage bin by using slots on the sides. Rear loaders can be used for any kind of collection whether it is garbage, soil and others. The automated side loaders are mainly used for residential routes. An automated arm is controlled by driver from inside the truck. The arm grabs the trash and dumps it in the truck.

By technology: The waste collection vehicle market is segmented by technology; manual and automated.

By vehicle type: The waste collection vehicle market is divided by vehicle type; light duty vehicles, medium duty vehicles, and heavy duty vehicles. The demand for medium duty vehicles is growing constantly due to increased usage of trucks for delivery, pick-up, small dump, and lighter garbage collection applications. These trucks are gaining momentum due to their short turning radius of around 10-15 meter and greater visibility.

By vehicle propulsion: The waste collection vehicle market is categorized by vehicle propulsion; internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric. ICE vehicles are equipped with heat engines. It sometimes also known as gas powered vehicles. Electric vehicles are either partially or fully powered on electric power.

By end-use: The waste collection vehicle market is categorized by; municipal, industrial, and others.

Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific has a considerable market share in waste collection vehicle market, due to increasing population and urbanization. According to World Bank, East AsiaPacific is expected to generate 602 million tons of waste per year by 2030, followed by South Asia with 466 million tons waste per year. However, Middle East and Africa is expected to be the fastest growing region in terms of waste generation due to increasing industrialization and tourist's footprint. Thus, the industry players are striving to expand their business in these markets to capture large pie of the market. For instance, in 2021, Terberg RosRoca Vehicle Manufacturing Company inaugurated a modern manufacturing facility in Dubai industrial city. It is aimed at providing products and services in UAE along with support operations in adjacent GCC countries.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying -

Competitive Analysis

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the waste collection vehicle market such as AMA S.P.A., EcoZeta S.R.L., EnviornmentalSolutionsGroup, Fratelli Mazzocchia S.P.A., and others.

Companies are focusing on merger & acquisitions and establishment of new manufacturing facilities to expand their market reach. For instance, in April 2022, Heil Environmental acquired Canada-based Boivin Evolution Inc., which specializes in designing and manufacturing all types of all-electric refuse collection bodies, to enter the fully electric automated side loader market.

Key Market Players

.FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

.Bridgeport Manufacturing

.Curbtender Sweepers, LLC

.Heil Environmental

.Ceec Trucks Industry Co. Limited

.IVECO S.p.A

.Haul-All Equipment Ltd.

.Geesink B.V.

.Terberg RosRoca Vehicle Manufacturing LLC

.EZ Pack

Read More Reports -

Material Handling Robotics Market-

Automotive Side Step Market-

Automotive Antenna Module Market-

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn