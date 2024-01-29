Zhongyi Oriental Spearheads International Cultural Exchange In Foshan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zhongyi Oriental

Zhongyi Oriental

Zhongyi Oriental

FOSHAN, CHINA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zhongyi Oriental (Guangdong) Cultural Exchange Co., Ltd, a key player in the cultural exchange sector, recently hosted the grand finale of the 2023 Oriental Cultural City Ambassador and Miss Tourism of China Asia Regional Competition. This event, held on January 25, 2024, at the Nanhai Pingzhou Jade and Jewelry Town in Foshan, marked a significant milestone in promoting cultural diversity and international understanding.The competition, co-hosted by the Miss Tourism of China Global Competition Committee, the Miss Tourism of China Asia Regional Competition Committee, the Oriental Cultural City Ambassador Committee, and the "Chenbao Lai Jewelry and Jade Plaza" in Pingzhou, Foshan, witnessed an unprecedented level of excellence. Liao Hailing from Fujian secured the coveted title of dual champion, with Hu Yuxin from Shanghai achieving the dual runner-up position. Among other honorees, You Lingling from Beijing and Feng Qing from Guangdong received third place and online popular vote third place, respectively.Supported by various tourism associations, educational institutions, hospitality sectors, and cultural and art academies, this event was a testament to the collaborative effort of multiple organizations. The guiding units included the Nanhai District Pingzhou Jade and Jewelry Town Management Committee, Chen Fei Cui Culture and Art Museum, and the World Federation of Overseas Chinese Traders, Hong Kong.The event, organized by Zhongyi Oriental (Guangdong) Cultural Exchange Co., Ltd, aimed to showcase the rich tapestry of Chinese culture and promote the integration of the cultural and tourism industries on a global stage. The competition's opening ceremony featured cultural performances symbolizing the vibrant spirit of Nanhai, Foshan, and included a representation of renowned martial arts figures such as Huang Feihong, Ye Wen, and Bruce Lee.Participants from countries including Austria, Brazil, Moldova, Ukraine, Thailand, and representatives from 19 Chinese provinces, including Beijing, Guangdong, and Shanghai, showcased the global reach of the event. Esteemed guests included former Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Culture Pan Zhenzhou, and high-ranking officials from various cultural and business sectors, highlighting the event's significance in promoting international cultural exchange.The event's venue, the Wandelai Art Center International Banquet Hall in Nanhai, Foshan, saw the participation of distinguished cultural and political figures. The "Chenbao Lai Jade Plaza," a leader in transparent and fair jade retail and wholesale, received high acclaim for its commitment to bringing international attention to Pingzhou's jade industry and promoting cultural exchange.In a move to further expand its global outreach, Zhongyi Oriental (Guangdong) Cultural Exchange Co., Ltd, under the leadership of Chairman Li Dongze, has expressed its determination to continue creating platforms that showcase Chinese art and culture on an international stage.For more information, please visit the relevant website:

Li Dongze

Zhongyi Oriental (Guangdong) Cultural Exchange Co., Ltd

email us here