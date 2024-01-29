Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Size To Worth USD 15.6 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 6.7%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Size was valued at USD 9.1 Billion in 2022 and the Worldwide Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Size is expected to reach USD 15.6 Billion by 2032, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Trelleborg, Parker LORD, Hutchinson Paulstra, GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd., Continental AG, AMC, Mecanocaucho, Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH and Other Key Vendors.

New York, United States , Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Size to Grow from USD 9.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 15.6 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during forecast period.





The development of the shipbuilding anti-vibration market! It's like seeing a powerful ship sail across the seas of time. The demand for anti-vibration technologies in shipbuilding has increased. As marine technology advances and ships become more sophisticated, a greater emphasis is placed on vibration reduction for enhanced efficiency and safety. The expansion of the global maritime industry, the need for fuel-efficient boats, and better understanding of the impact of vibrations on onboard equipment all contribute to the market's growth. New materials and technologies are almost likely pushing the boundaries of what anti-vibration solutions can achieve.

Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Value Chain Analysis

Raw material suppliers provide the materials required for the manufacture of anti-vibration components, such as specialist metals, polymers, and advanced composites. Companies design and produce the actual anti-vibration components at this stage. Mounts, isolators, and damping systems created expressly for shipbuilding could fall into this category. These experts integrate diverse components to build complete anti-vibration systems. They tailor solutions to the specific needs of ship designs. Shipbuilding businesses employ anti-vibration measures into vessel construction. They ensure that the systems complement the overall design and functioning of the ships. Before the ships set sail, it is vital to test and certify that the anti-vibration systems meet the highest standards. Once completed, the anti-vibration systems must be sent to the shipyards. Distribution and logistics companies are crucial to ensuring that everything arrives on time and in pristine condition. Some companies specialise in installing and maintaining these systems on ships. They provide information during the integration phase as well as ongoing assistance to ensure that everything goes well. The ultimate benefactors of this value chain are the shipping companies who operate the vessels.

Insights by Product Type

The bearing pads segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. The demand for powerful anti-vibration solutions, such as advanced bearing pads, is likely to expand as ships grow in size and transport more cargo or people. Greater stresses are applied to larger vessels, demanding adequate vibration control. The thriving cruise sector, particularly in Asia-Pacific and North America, presents a market potential for bearing pads. Cruise ships, known for their luxury and comfort, necessitate high-quality anti-vibration systems to ensure that passengers have a good experience. By minimising vibrations and noise, bearing pads aid to increase crew comfort. With a growing emphasis on improving overall working conditions on ships, demand for high-performance bearing pads may expand.

Insights by Function Type

The HVAC vibration segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. HVAC systems are essential for maintaining a suitable environment on ships. As the demand for passenger comfort grows, so does the need for effective HVAC vibration control solutions. The booming cruise industry, with its sumptuous liners and emphasis on passenger comfort, is a main driver for the HVAC vibration sector. Smooth sailing is a top priority, both for ship movement and HVAC system operation. Naval ships, like commercial ships, benefit from HVAC vibration control. Maintaining appropriate ship conditions is crucial for the crew's safety and performance during military operations.

Insights by Application

The fishing boats segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Commercial fishing vessels, in particular, benefit from operational efficiency. Anti-vibration technologies improve engine performance by reducing wear and tear and enhancing overall efficiency. Vibrations can damage sensitive fishing equipment such as sonar systems and navigation gadgets. Anti-vibration solutions aid in the protection of these critical components, ensuring proper and constant operation. Both ancient and newer vessels are used in the fishing sector. By retrofitting older fishing boats with anti-vibration equipment, owners can extend the life and performance of their vessels without having to invest in entirely new fleets.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market from 2023 to 2032. Modern shipbuilding technology, such as anti-vibration devices, are in great demand given North America's significant naval presence. Naval vessels, from battleships to submarines, frequently require cutting-edge equipment to ensure operational performance and crew comfort. The commercial shipping industry in North America is growing, transporting goods across the continent and beyond. Cargo ships outfitted with effective anti-vibration technology can enhance fuel efficiency and save money on maintenance, making them appealing to shipping companies. The offshore oil and gas industry in North America usually requires specialised boats for exploration and extraction duties. Anti-vibration solutions are vital to operating stability and safety on these vessels.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. The Asia-Pacific area is a major player in global shipbuilding, led by China, South Korea, and Japan. Because of the sheer volume of ship production in this region, anti-vibration technologies to improve the performance of various boats are in high demand. As a global trading hub, Asia-Pacific has a high demand for commercial ships. On cargo ships travelling busy sea routes, anti-vibration systems improve fuel efficiency and reduce wear and tear.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Players in the Global Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market Includes Trelleborg, Parker LORD, Hutchinson Paulstra, GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd., Continental AG, AMC, Mecanocaucho, Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In October 2022, Trelleborg has completed its acquisition of the German manufacturer MG Silikon.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market, Product Type Analysis



Mounts

Bearing Pads Bellows

Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market, Function Type Analysis



Engine Vibration HVAC Vibration

Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market, Application Analysis



Fishing Boats

Motorboats Cruise Ships

Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

