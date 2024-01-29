Information About Shares Issued By INVL Technology And Votes Granted

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please be informed, that on 26 January 2024 INVL Technology has transferred part of its shares – 286 units – to the employees of INVL Technology's subsidiaries, who acquired the right to pre-empt realization of the option right under the basis and terms of signed option agreements. Considering this, INVL Technology hereby announces the data on its issued shares as of 26 January 2024:
| Type of shares
| Number of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, units
| Number of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, units*
| Nominal value, EUR
| Total nominal
Value and authorized capital, EUR
| Portion of the authorized capital, %
| Ordinary registered shares
| 12,175,321
| 12,074,355
| 0.29
| 3,530,843.09
| 100
The person authorized to provide additional information:
INVL Technology Managing Partner
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
E-mail ...
