Baby Drinks Market Set To Surpass $67.1 Billion By 2031.

Allied Market Research predicts a CAGR of 7.9% for the Baby Drinks Market, with the infant formula segment dominating at 95% in 2021.

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, INDUNITED STATE, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Baby Drinks Market by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031” the global baby drinks market size was valued at $30,964.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $67,102.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. In 2021, the infant formula segment accounted for approximately 95% of the global market in terms of value.

Baby drinks comprise infant formula, baby juice, and baby electrolyte, which are consumed by infants and toddlers. The infant formula segment accounts for the highest share in the baby drinks market. Infant formula products contain the necessary nutrients and vitamins, which are necessary for the growth and development of the baby. Physicians recommend the use of infant formula as an alternative to breastmilk. Babies can be fed at convenience, which makes it easier for working mothers.

The market is driven by factors such as high nutrition content in baby drinks, change in lifestyle, rise in middle-class population, and increase in disposable income of people in the emerging economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, and others. These factors provide baby drinks market opportunities for growth.

Presently, consumers have become more health-conscious and prefer minimally-processed foods and natural drinks for their babies. Thus, the introduction of baby drinks, free from ingredients, such as added sugar, sodium, and preservatives is expected to provide potential opportunities for manufacturers of baby drinks. The manufacturers are focused on organic contents by removing the genetically modified ingredients (GMOs), synthetic pesticides, and fertilizers, in the feeds of cows. Thus, the milk used in the infant formula is certified as organic, which is anticipated to further fuel the growth of the market.

The baby drinks market segments are on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into infant formula, baby juice, and baby electrolyte. By application, the market is segmented into <6 months, 6-12 months, 12-36 months, and >36 months. By distribution channel, the industry are broadly classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, pharmacy/medical stores, convenience stores, online channel, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

In terms of value, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively contributed approximately half share of the global market in 2021. Developing countries, such as Brazil, India, and China display a huge growth potential for this market on account of high consumption of baby drinks productin these countries to cater the market demand by nursing mothers.

{ Key Findings Of The Study }

👉 On the basis of baby drinks market analysis for region, Asia-Pacificaccounted for the largest revenue share of the global market, registering a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2031, followed by North America.

👉 On the basis of baby drinks market trends in 2021, the 12-36 month, application segment accounted for approximately 50% share, in terms of value, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

👉 North America is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031 in the baby drinks market forecast period.

👉 In 2021, the U.S. generated the highest revenue, accounting for approximately 20% share of the global baby drinks industry.

👉 South Africa is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.0% during the study period.

According to the global baby drinks market trends, the players operating have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their baby drinks market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include,

. Abbott Laboratories

. Arla Foods amba

. Danone S.A.

. HIPP GmbH & CO. VERTRIEB KG

. NESTLE S.A.

. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

. Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

. The Kraft Heinz Company

. BOBBIE

. Holle Baby Food AG

