Creatachain Pioneers The Dual Chain Era With Its Mainnet Release: Zenith And Catena Networks

SINGAPORE, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creata Chain announced the highly anticipated mainnet release. Jeffrey Cho, the CIO of Creata Chain said,“It will bring forth a new era of enhanced capabilities and functionality to Creata Chain's ecosystem.” With this release, Creata Chain now boasts two distinct and independent chains operating on the revolutionary Augusteum protocol.In this article, the key features and nomenclature introduced with the mainnet release will be explored, and insights into the Zenith and Catena chains, along with the crucial Lunar Link – the ICP relayer bridging these two powerful networks will also be provided.The Zenith Chain is the current mainnet on the Creata Chain network. It is the foundation of the ecosystem, supporting growth and enabling various decentralized applications. Its resilience and proven track record make it the backbone of the Creata Chain network.With the mainnet release, Creata Chain introduces the Catena Chain , also known as the CIP-20 (Creata Improvement Proposal) network. Catena Chain is specifically designed to harness the full potential of the Creata Virtual Machine (CVM), offering unparalleled power, scalability, and compatibility. This EVM-supporting chain is poised to elevate the capabilities of the Creata Chain network, providing developers with a robust platform for decentralized applications.The Lunar Link, acting as a bridge, facilitates seamless interoperability between Zenith and Catena Chains, enabling the transfer of Creata Tokens (CTA) between the two networks. This interchain bridge enhances liquidity, accessibility, and overall utility for users, creating a cohesive ecosystem where assets can flow seamlessly between Zenith and Catena Chains.The mainnet release marks a monumental milestone for the Creata Chain ecosystem. Catena Chain's advanced features, including its own Software Development Kit (SDK) and compatibility with ERC/CIP-721 standards in the consensus, significantly enhance the network's capabilities. The addition of dual chains provides users and developers with options tailored to their specific needs, adding a layer of versatility. This release enhances the network's technical capabilities and promotes innovation and collaboration within the Creata Chain community.Creata Chain's transition to the mainnet release is confidently supported by a dual-chain architecture that enhances capabilities, interoperability, and scalability. According to Jeffrey Cho, the CIO of Creata Chain, the Zenith and Catena Chains, along with the Lunar Link, showcase Creata Chain's commitment to advancing blockchain technology. This highlights the blockchain community's potential for sustained growth, innovation, and a flourishing ecosystem that benefits both users and developers.For more information, visit .

