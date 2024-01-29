Designer Pool Covers Announces Relocation To New State-Of-The-Art Facility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The company's headquarters in Cape Town, Western Cape, will now be conveniently situated at Unit 7, Stonewood Business Park, Okavango/Kraaifontein.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Designer Pool Covers Announces New Location at Stonewood Business ParkCape Town, South Africa - Designer Pool Covers, a leading provider of high-quality pool covers, is excited to announce its move to a new location at Stonewood Business Park in Okavango/Kraaifontein. The move comes as part of the company's expansion plans and commitment to providing top-notch services to its customers.The new location at Stonewood Business Park offers a larger and more modern facility, allowing Designer Pool Covers Capetown to better serve its growing customer base."We are thrilled to announce our move to Stonewood Business Park. This new location will provide us with the space and resources we need to continue delivering exceptional pool covers to our customers," said Willem de Wet Regional Manager. "We are committed to providing the highest quality products and services, and this move is a testament to that commitment. We look forward to welcoming our customers to our new location and continuing to serve them with excellence."Designer Pool Covers has been in the pool cover industry for over a decade, and its team of experts has extensive knowledge and experience in the field. The company offers a wide range of pool covers, including solar covers , safety covers , and automatic covers, to suit different needs and preferences. With the new location, Designer Pool Covers Capetown aims to expand its reach and provide its customers with even better services.The new location at Stonewood Business Park is easily accessible and offers ample parking for customers. Designer Pool Covers invites its customers to visit the new location and experience the same exceptional service they have come to expect from the company. For more information about Designer Pool Covers Capetown and its products, please visit the company's website or contact them via phone +27 (10) 824 8631 or email ...About Designer Pool Covers:Designer Pool Covers is a leading provider of high-quality pool covers in South Africa. With over a decade of experience in the industry, the company offers a wide range of pool covers to suit different needs and preferences. Its commitment to providing top-notch products and services has made it a trusted name in the pool cover industry.

