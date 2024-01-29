UP Constable Hit By SUV, Dies During Treatment

(MENAFN- IANS) Kaushambhi, Jan 29 (IANS) A constable, while checking vehicles on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambhi, was killed when an SUV hit him, police said here.

The incident took place in the Sarai Akil area when checking of vehicles was going on in the morning after a theft incident was reported.

The constable, 25-year-old Avinash Dubey, was hit by an SUV, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Srivastava said.

Dubey was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment, Srivastava said.

The SUV driver managed to flee from the spot, he added.

The police are trying to track down and arrest the driver.

