Country Cannot Develop Without Social & Financial Justice: Rahul

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 29 (IANS) On the day one of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi said the country will develop only when people get social and financial justice.

While addressing a rally in Bihar's KIshanganj district, the Congress leader said:“I came here in Bihar for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. When I started Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and travelled 4000 km, many people said that our Yatra did not go into the land known for social justice. They asked me to do another Yatra from the northeast region to Maharastra and I accepted and decided to start the Yatra from Manipur to Maharashtra by adding Nyay in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

“I came from Manipur and closely watched the ideology of BJP. I interact with the people of Manipur. That state is burning for the last seven months due to the divisive ideology of BJP and RSS. They have divided the people in two communities in Manipur. The situation is as such that both sides are killing each other. Shockingly, the prime minister of the country has not been there in the last seven months. This is the ideology of BJP and RSS to create a fight between two brothers. They believe in hate politics and hence we have talked about 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan'. Hatred cannot be finished through hatred. It is finished only through love and I talked about Mohabbat Ki Dukan,” Gandhi said.

“Now we came to Bihar which is a land of social justice. I firmly believe that the country will develop only when social and financial justice is given to every countryman. Hence, I am talking about social and financial justice of people in the country. Every time when discussion about social justice starts, people look towards Bihar. Hence, it is the responsibility of the people of Bihar to create awareness about social justice and fight for it,” Gandhi said.

“At present, Narendra Modi has given all money to two to three industrialists of the country. They have acquired all airports, ports, railway, industrial units, and others. All banks, PMO, and other government offices are open for them but these institutions are closed for the common people. For common people, they have demonetisation, GST, closure of banks. This is the reality of the Narendra Modi government,” Gandhi said.

“I want to also inform you that the OBC community is 50 per cent in the country but when it comes to participation, they have nothing in hand. It can be proved that the central government is run by 90 IAS officers. They make all budgets and distribution of money in defence, agriculture, irrigation, industries, roads, etc., and I want to inform you that only three IAS officers belong to the OBC community and they distribute only 5 per cent of the total budget in the country,” Gandhi said.

“This is the reality of the central government and this is happening in the country only as people do not know their strength. This is the reason why caste-based census is necessary in the country. Once the people know their actual population then no one stops them from social and financial justice and the country will also progress,” Gandhi said.

Earlier, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Rahul Gandhi entered Bihar in Kishanganj district on Monday morning at 10 a.m.

The team of West Bengal Congress committee handed over the baton to Bihar state congress president Akhilesh Singh at Sonpur-Islampur border

