India Squad For SAFF U-19 Women’S Championship Announced

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) The U-19 Women's National Team head coach Sukla Dutta, on Monday, announced a 23-member squad for the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2024 scheduled to take place in Dhaka, Bangladesh from February 2-8.

The Indian team will depart for Bangladesh tomorrow, January 30, 2024.

The Indian U-19 girls, who finished runners-up in the 2021 edition, will open their campaign against Bhutan on February 2, 2024 followed by defending champions Bangladesh on February 4 and Nepal on February 6.

The tournament will be played in a round robin format with the top two teams after the league round will face each other in the final. All the matches will be played at the Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka.

