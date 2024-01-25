Canada To Probe India's Alleged Interference In Federal Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) Ottawa, Jan 25 (IANS) Months after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of having a role in killing of pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist in New Delhi, Ottawa has now announced to investigate alleged meddling by India in country's Federal elections in 2019 and 2021.

The Foreign Interference Commission, which was set up last year by the Trudeau government to investigate interference by foreign governments in the last two federal elections in Canada, on Tuesday said that it will also investigate India's alleged interference in the elections.

The commission in a statement has asked the Canadian government to give it all information and documents related to said accusation.

Earlier, the main target of the commission's work was alleged interference by China and Russia. Now, India has also been included in its investigation after India-Canada relations nosedived in the wake of Trudeau's allegations against New Delhi in Nijjar's killing.

The commission, scheduled to begin its hearings next Monday, will examine all the information about foreign interference in the two elections and make recommendations to stop it.

It will submit its interim report by May 3 and final report by December 31.

