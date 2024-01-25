Army chief: UK has to start training citizens to fight Russia

(MENAFN) The Chief of the General Staff in the United Kingdom, Patrick Sanders, has sparked controversy by suggesting that civilians should be "trained and equipped" for a potential call-up to fight against Russia. Speaking at the International Armored Vehicles conference in London, Sanders argued that the United Kingdom urgently needs to expand its army size to approximately 120,000 within three years, nearly doubling its current strength of just under 76,000.



In a bold statement, Sanders emphasized the necessity for a "whole-of-nation undertaking," proposing the creation of a "citizen army" that could be activated in the event of a hypothetical war with Russia. Drawing inspiration from Sweden, he commended the Nordic nation for taking "preparatory steps" to place its society "on a war footing," pointing to Sweden's recent announcement to reintroduce civil conscription alongside its NATO membership approval.



Sanders argued that the conflict in Ukraine highlights the effectiveness of citizen armies in winning wars, stating, "Ukraine brutally illustrates that regular armies start wars; citizen armies win them." His remarks were widely interpreted as a call for conscription, raising concerns about a potential draft in the United Kingdom.



However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak swiftly dismissed the idea of conscription, asserting that there are no plans to introduce mandatory military service. A statement from Sunak's office emphasized the proud tradition of the British military as a voluntary force and deemed engaging in discussions about hypothetical wars as "not helpful."



The proposal to train a citizen army reflects the complex geopolitical landscape and rising tensions between the United Kingdom and Russia. As military leaders advocate for strategic preparedness, the debate surrounding the role of civilians in national defense takes center stage, with implications for the country's security policies and public discourse on conscription.







