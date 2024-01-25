(MENAFN) In a diplomatic clash at the United Nations Security Council, Russia's deputy envoy accused France of engaging in "British cosplay," alleging abuse of powers and echoing London's approach in protecting Kiev. The dispute unfolded after the French ambassador rejected Russia's request for an urgent Security Council session following the downing of an IL-76 carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners over Russia's Belgorod Region.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, currently in New York, had sought an emergency session to address the incident. However, the French ambassador, who holds the council's presidency, declined the request, citing a scheduling conflict and proposing a meeting for 5 pm on Thursday.



Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky, expressing dismay over the rejection, took to social media, stating, "We have a shocking development in the Security Council today," and revealed that France had "declined our request for an urgent Council meeting." He accused France of attempting to shield its "Kiev regime clients" and providing President Vladimir Zelensky's government with more time to formulate an explanation for the incident.



Polyansky drew parallels to a previous incident in April 2022, where the British presidency took three days to approve Russia's request to discuss the alleged massacre in Bucha. The Russian diplomat accused France not only of abusing its council presidency but also of "cosplaying the lowest standards of their British neighbors." He lamented the perceived decline of French diplomacy, describing it as having "shrunk to miserable swindling and pathetic manipulations."



The dispute underscores the geopolitical tensions surrounding the Ukrainian crisis and the different approaches taken by major powers within the United Nations Security Council. As the international community grapples with the aftermath of the IL-76 incident, the handling of the diplomatic response adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing discourse between Russia and Western nations.



