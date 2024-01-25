(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ascentage Pharma, Bayer AG, Blueprint Medicines Corp., and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. are among the key companies

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The gastrointestinal stromal tumors therapeutics market

is anticipated to grow by USD 1.02 billion , progressing at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period.

Increasing awareness campaigns about GIST is a key factor driving growth.

Numerous organizations are conducting awareness campaigns on both regional and global scales. For example, The Life Raft Group is a non-profit organization dedicated to offering information, educating medical professionals, and providing support for innovative research in treating gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The organization seeks to minimize the time from symptom onset to diagnosis and treatment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics Market 2024-2028

"Increasing research funding for GIST therapeutics is an emerging trend shaping the growth of companies. On the other hand, the High treatment costs of GIST are expected to reduce the growth potential,"

says a senior analyst of Technavio.

The gastrointestinal stromal tumors therapeutics market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies including Ascentage Pharma, Bayer AG, Blueprint Medicines Corp., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mendus AB, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Xencor Inc., AB Science SA, AROG Pharmaceuticals INC., Ipsen Pharma, Theseus Pharmaceuticals., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd..

The report includes a competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Based on

the Distribution Channel, the market is classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The hospital pharmacies

segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Hospital pharmacies play a vital role in distributing pharmaceuticals, including generics and medications like KEYTRUDA and OPDIVO for treating GIST. They ensure these drugs are available to healthcare providers within hospitals. Additionally, hospital pharmacies educate patients on medication adherence and potential interactions, promoting compliance and effective GIST management.

Based on

Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

North America

is estimated to

contribute

41%

to the growth of the global market during

the forecast period.

North America's gastrointestinal stromal tumor therapeutics market is growing due to the presence of the US, the world's largest pharmaceutical market. Despite the prevalence of alternative treatments like surgery, there has been a rise in the adoption of therapeutics for these tumors in the region in recent years.

Applications

in Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) Therapeutics

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) therapeutics, including Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKIs) like imatinib (Gleevec), sunitinib (Sutent), regorafenib (Stivarga), ripretinib (Qinlock), and avapritinib (Ayvakit), are at the forefront of targeted therapy. These treatments, supported by mutation analysis of the KIT gene and PDGFRA gene through molecular diagnostics, are evaluated in clinical trials for their efficacy in adjuvant and neoadjuvant therapy. Challenges such as drug resistance are addressed through ongoing research and development (R&D) efforts by pharmaceutical companies, leading to FDA and EMA approvals. Market analysis reveals insights into patient outcomes, healthcare costs, treatment guidelines, precision medicine, biopsy, radiological imaging, survival rates, oncology trends, and the impact of healthcare policy on the global market.

