(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Automated External Defibrillator Market is expected to clock US$ 1,340.12 million by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The global Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing emphasis on public access to defibrillation, rising awareness about sudden cardiac arrest, and advancements in AED technology. A comprehensive analysis of the market reveals a landscape focused on enhancing cardiac emergency response and improving survival rates. Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: Automated External Defibrillator Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 710.8 million Revenue Forecast in 2030 US$ 1,340.12 million CAGR 7.3% Base Year for Estimation 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments Covered Type, Technology, Patient Type, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)





Market Overview:

Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) are portable electronic devices designed to automatically diagnose and treat life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias, particularly ventricular fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia. The AED market is witnessing robust growth as efforts to increase public access to these devices gain momentum, and as communities and organizations prioritize cardiac emergency preparedness.

Key Market Drivers:

The growing awareness of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) as a leading cause of death worldwide has heightened the importance of AEDs in public spaces. AEDs are proven to be effective in providing prompt intervention, significantly improving the chances of survival in cardiac emergencies.Governments, healthcare organizations, and communities are placing a greater emphasis on making AEDs readily available in public spaces, such as airports, schools, sports arenas, and workplaces. The increased deployment of AEDs in these locations is a critical factor in reducing response times during cardiac emergencies.Ongoing advancements in AED technology, including user-friendly interfaces, voice prompts, and integration with emergency medical services (EMS), are making these devices more accessible and easy to use for individuals with varying levels of training. The development of smart and connected AEDs is enhancing their effectiveness in emergency situations.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Automated External Defibrillator market features a competitive landscape with key players contributing to technological advancements and market growth. The report profiles major companies, offering insights into their product portfolios, distribution networks, market share, and recent innovations.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the Automated External Defibrillator market presents significant opportunities, challenges such as cost constraints, regulatory considerations, and the need for widespread training in AED usage need to be addressed. However, ongoing efforts to standardize AED deployment, increase public awareness, and leverage technology for real-time monitoring present avenues for market expansion.

Table of Content

Market EcosystemTimeline Under ConsiderationHistorical Years – 2020Base Year – 2021Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030Currency Used in the ReportResearch ApproachData Collection MethodologyData SourcesSecondary SourcesPrimary SourcesMarket Estimation ApproachBottom UpTop DownMarket Forecasting ModelLimitations and AssumptionsCurrent Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)DriversRestraintsOpportunitiesWearableNon-WearableSemi-AutomatedFully AutomatedAdultPediatricEmergency Medical Service CentersPublic Access SettingsHomecare SettingsHospitalsOthers

Future Outlook:

The report provides a forward-looking perspective on the Automated External Defibrillator market, offering insights into potential growth opportunities, emerging trends, and factors that could shape the market in the coming years. With the continued focus on improving cardiac emergency response and the integration of AEDs into public safety initiatives, the global market is poised for sustained growth.

In conclusion, the report serves as a valuable resource for industry stakeholders, providing a comprehensive analysis of market trends, challenges, and opportunities. As communities and organizations recognize the critical role of AEDs in saving lives during cardiac emergencies, the demand for these life-saving devices is expected to remain strong, contributing to advancements in global emergency preparedness.

