Security Beefed Up In Kolkata For R-Day Parade At Red Road

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 25 (IANS) Elaborate security arrangements will be in place in different parts of Kolkata on Friday on the occasion of Republic Day.

Around 2,500 police personnel will be deployed from early Friday morning at Red Road in central Calcutta where Republic Day Parade scheduled to be attended by the Governor C.V. Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be held, a senior official of Kolkata Police said.

The huge police contingent deployed on the streets of the city comprise 22 officers in the rank of deputy commissioners and 42 assistant commissioners. Three quick response teams, 12 mobile motorcycle-surveillance teams and eight heavy radio flying squads will also be deputed there.

Ten watch-towers have been raised to maintain surveillance on the crowd that would assemble for the Republic Day Parade.

Sources from the city police said that already special checking drives have started in the different hotels and guest houses in the city. Special checks have also started at the different entry points to the city where the vehicles are being thoroughly scanned.

Police personnel in plain dress clothes are also being deputed at different shopping malls and places of public interest where a huge number of people will be gathering on public holidays.

--IANS

src/uk