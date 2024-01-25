Bobby Deol: Suriya Is An Awesome Actor, A Really Nice Human Being

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Actor Bobby Deol, who has stolen the spotlight with his impeccable performance as Abrar in 'Animal', is all geared up for his work down south, for which he is happy and nervous.

Bobby will be seen in 'Kanguva', a Tamil language film and also in the Telugu film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and among many others.

Is he trying to broaden his horizon?

“See, I just want to challenge myself. I dont know the South language but to be a part of the film I was very nervous... I am really very happy that I am doing 'Kanguva'. The director Siva is an awesome guy. So I am really enjoying working with him,” Bobby told IANS.

“Then I am working with Krish in a Telugu film, he is a great director as well,” the actor said, who will be seen sharing screen space with Pawan Kalyan in 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', which will depict the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu.

Talking about his 'Kanguva' co-star Suriya, Bobby heaped praise on the actor.

“Suriya is an awesome actor and a really nice human being... It feels really nice to work with people like that,” Bobby concluded.

