Hamas head rejects two-state resolution

(MENAFN) In a recent interview, senior Hamas official Khaled Mashaal emphatically dismissed the idea of pursuing a two-state solution with Israel to resolve the conflict in Gaza. Mashaal asserted that the Palestinian people would never legitimize what he referred to as the "Zionist entity" in West Jerusalem by acknowledging its existence through a two-state peace deal.



Speaking to Kuwaiti podcaster Ammar Taqi, Mashaal expressed the unequivocal rejection of the two-state solution, contending that it would entail recognizing the legitimacy of the "Zionist entity," a condition he deemed unacceptable. The Middle East Media Research Institute provided an English translation of the interview, where Mashaal further elaborated on his position.



According to the translated interview, Mashaal asserted that the recent Hamas attacks on October 7, which triggered the latest conflict in Gaza, had revitalized the Palestinian aspiration to eliminate the state of Israel. He emphasized the vision of an independent Palestinian nation extending from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea and from the Lebanese border to the Gulf of Aqaba.



Mashaal argued that the events of October 7 had strengthened this conviction, narrowing disagreements and transforming the idea of liberating Palestine into a tangible and realistic goal. He stated, "It is part of the plan, part of the agenda, and we are standing on its threshold, Allah willing."



This rejection of the two-state solution by a senior Hamas leader underscores the complexities and entrenched positions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As diplomatic efforts continue, the divergent perspectives on the path to peace remain a significant hurdle in finding a resolution to the longstanding tensions in the region.





