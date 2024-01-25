(MENAFN) In a surprising statement, Josep Borrell, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, has advocated for European Union media outlets to learn from Russia Today (RT) if they wish to amplify their voices beyond Western audiences. Speaking at a conference focused on countering disinformation, manipulation, and foreign interference, Borrell hailed RT as a successful example, particularly in the Arab world.



Borrell criticized what he sees as a Western-centric approach by European Union media, emphasizing that assuming everyone around the world speaks English or French is an oversight that limits outreach to millions who speak languages such as Arabic or Chinese. He pointed out that RT has effectively addressed this challenge, citing the prevalence of RT advertising in Arabic at Cairo Airport as evidence of the broadcaster's successful foray into the Arab world.



The European Union's top diplomat urged a shift in strategy, advocating for European Union media to emulate RT's approach by speaking the language of the target audience. Borrell emphasized the need to reach diverse linguistic communities to ensure effective communication and information dissemination.



Drawing attention to Russia's expanding media influence in Sub-Saharan Africa, Borrell warned of its potential impact on shaping opinions against Western countries. He characterized the current geopolitical landscape as a "battle of narratives" between the West and Russia, asserting that this battle must be won by the European Union. To achieve victory, Borrell argued for the development of effective instruments, capacities, tools, and the employment of dedicated individuals within the European Union's media landscape.



As the European Union grapples with the evolving challenges of information dissemination and global narratives, Borrell's call for a more nuanced and diverse media strategy reflects a recognition of the changing dynamics in international media influence. The suggestion to draw inspiration from RT underscores the urgency for the European Union to adapt its approach to effectively engage with audiences beyond its traditional Western sphere.







