US newspaper giant declares significant layoffs

In a shocking development, the Los Angeles Times, a prominent United States newspaper with a 142-year history, has announced a significant downsizing, laying off approximately 155 employees, constituting a fifth of its newsroom staff. This move comes in the wake of staggering financial losses, with the paper reportedly hemorrhaging up to USD40 million annually, a situation that has prompted one of the most severe rounds of layoffs in its history.



The recent cutbacks follow a previous wave in July, where 74 newsroom staff members were let go.



The Los Angeles Times Guild, the trade union representing the paper's journalists, revealed that 94 of its members were affected by this latest round of layoffs. The union claims to have advocated for voluntary buyouts as an alternative to outright dismissals, but the paper's owner, Patrick Soon-Shiong, allegedly refused to consider such options. Tensions escalated further when the union opted for a strike last week, a move that Soon-Shiong contends soured negotiations.



Soon-Shiong and his family acquired the struggling newspaper in 2018, managing to reverse over a decade of financial decline and workforce reductions. However, the entire media industry has been grappling with declining advertising revenue, exacerbated by the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The LA Times, in particular, has been facing annual losses ranging between USD30 million and USD40 million.



In a surprising twist, Soon-Shiong partially blamed the dire financial situation on the paper's editors, asserting that their decision to cease printing sports scores last summer led to a significant exodus of readers and subsequent subscription cancellations. This revelation adds a layer of complexity to the already tense situation, raising questions about the internal dynamics at the Los Angeles Times.



As the newspaper confronts one of the most tumultuous periods in its history, the broader implications for the journalism industry and the future of traditional media are bound to be subjects of intense scrutiny and debate.



