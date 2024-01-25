Exclusive Cyber Security Summit CYSEC Qatar 2024 To Host Top IT, OT & Security Leaders

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Doha, Qatar - In the past year, 18% of Qatari organizations experienced a cybersecurity incident, with 5% facing more than five incidents. The average cost per occurrence was estimated to be approximately $4.94 million. Recognizing the critical importance of cybersecurity in addressing cybercrime effectively, it must be regarded as an indispensable and integrated core function. Amidst this dynamic landscape, the eagerly awaited 8th edition of the CYSEC Global Summit is set to make a triumphant comeback through the CYSEC Qatar 2024 Summit . The event will unfold in the lively capital city of Doha, Qatar. This exclusive gathering provides a crucial platform for leaders and experts in the Cyber and IT security industry to engage in essential discussions on pressing cybersecurity challenges and explore the latest innovations shaping the global cybersecurity landscape.

This year, CYSEC QATAR 2024 (8TH Global Edition) will bring together an esteemed panel of industry experts & pioneers such as:

Amr Metwally, Asst. Executive Director, ITQAN Clinical Simulation & Innovation Centre, Hamad Medical CorporationHani Kanaan, Network Security Consultant, Ministry of Interior – QatarJohn Mankarios, Vice President, Information Technology, QInvestHamad Alrewaily, Information Systems Manager, Qatar Chemical Company Ltd. (QCHEM)Jamsheed P Chithari, Manager IT Infrastructure & Security, Qatar Insurance Company

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE SUMMIT

Diverse Perspectives, Dynamic Insights: This summit unites 120+ thought leaders from government, smart cities, BFSI, logistics, healthcare, defense, real estate, and more. Featuring 15 key sessions and 5+ networking hours, it brings together IT, OT, and Security Leaders on one stage. Gain practical wisdom through real-world cases and success stories, addressing complex cybersecurity challenges.

Live Demos, Exhibitions, And Exposure To Cutting Edge Technology: Uncover the synergy of AI and machine learning in cybersecurity, and explore the transformative power of quantum technologies for digital security. The event's exhibition area will feature live demonstrations of cutting-edge cybersecurity products, services, and solutions. Pioneering insights come from industry leaders, including txOne Networks, Colortokens, Mindware, Group-IB, Mandiant | Google Cloud, Cloudflare, RSA, Trend Micro, Ivanti, Quest | One Identity, and Phishrod, to name a few.

Networking : With over 5+ hours dedicated to networking, the summit provides a fertile ground for professionals to connect, collaborate, and share ideas. This networking extravaganza ensures a dynamic environment, fostering valuable partnerships, potential collaborations, and engagement with solution providers.

Impact Across Editions:



2500+ IT, OT & Security Leaders

7 Editions Across Middle East

Hosting 80+ Cyber Security Companies

100+ Hours of Networking 2,570+ Introductory Meetings Arranged

An integral part of this conclave is the CYSEC AWARDS 2024, which recognizes and celebrates outstanding contributions in the field of cybersecurity.

The CYSEC AWARDS 2024 aims to honor individuals and organizations that have demonstrated excellence and commitment to driving transformative cybersecurity solutions. The awards will be adjudicated by a panel of esteemed experts and pioneers in the field of cybersecurity, ensuring a fair and comprehensive evaluation process. The distinguished jury members include:



Amr Metwally | Assistant Executive Director, ITQAN Clinical Simulation & Innovation Centre, Hamad Medical Corporation

Hani Kanaan | Network Security Consultant, Ministry of Interior – Qatar Hamad Alrewaily | Information Systems Manager, Qatar Chemical Company Ltd. (QCHEM)

Registration and Further Information:

Registrations for the CYSEC QATAR 2024 Summit are now open. For further information about the summit, including the full speaker lineup, agenda, and registration details, please visit the official summit website:

For sponsorship & exhibition opportunities, please register here .

CYSEC QATAR 2024 Summit aims to contribute towards UAE's future of cybersecurity and technology. Together, we can create a safer & resilient digital world for all.